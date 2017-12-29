Lindsay Lohan says she got a snake bite in Thailand

Lindsay Lohan has suffered yet another bizarre mishap during her travels. The actress said on Instagram that she was bitten by a snake while on vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

Lohan posted an Instagram Story on Thursday saying that she loved Thailand while showing off the view in Phuket, E! reported.

"I love this, it's so beautiful, amazing place ... aside from my snake bite," she said.

In another video, Lohan said, "Hi! I'm still in Phuket in Thailand, it's beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day."

The actress looked on the bright side, though, saying that she consulted her shaman about the bite.

"The positive side of it is, I'm OK. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao," she said, adding, "Actually my shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy so God bless."

In October 2016, Lohan said she lost part of her finger during a boating accident.

The actress Snapchatted a video of her bandaged finger and laughed, saying, "This is the result of me trying to help anchor the boat by myself. My poor finger."

And three years ago, she contracted chikungunya virus during a New Year's trip to French Polynesia.