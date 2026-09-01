Lindsay Clancy trial jury "unable to come to a unanimous decision," but judge tells them to keep deliberating

The jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial is deadlocked, they told a judge after entering their fourth day of deliberations Tuesday in Massachusetts.

They met for less than an hour to start the morning and then had a question for Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan just after 10 a.m.

"After many hours of deliberation, we are unable to come to a unanimous decision," Sullivan said as he read the note from the jury in court.

He sent them back to continue their deliberations in private.

According to WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex, who is in the courtroom, there were no noticeable reactions to the deadlocked jury from Clancy or her family. Rex reported that Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, had whispered to them before the announcement so they presumably knew what was coming.

The jury of nine women and three men has deliberated for more than 17 hours since they were given the case last Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on Aug. 31, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Reddington said she was not criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors said Clancy planned the killings and knew right from wrong when she strangled the children.

The jury heard testimony from 85 witnesses and they're also looking at more than 200 pieces of evidence.

"The judge will give the jury as much time as they need, but the jury has signaled to us they are reaching the end of their deliberations," said WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman.

"This jury just doesn't seem to have another 20 hours left in them, for example. So, I suspect we'll hear something again from the jury before the end of this day."

A reminder of how deadlocked jury instructions typically work in MA.

1) Deadlock #1 - judge sends jury back

2) Deadlock #2 - Tuey-Rodriguez instruction read (see image)

3) Deadlock #3 - mistrial (1/2)#LindsayClancy pic.twitter.com/zy4rxgj2tg — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) September 1, 2026

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter, she will go to prison. If jurors find her not guilty by reason of insanity, she will be required to continue her stay at Tewksbury State Hospital, where her case will be reviewed periodically.

"I just have really strong faith in them that they're so attentive, so diligent, so hard-working. I think they really listened to the judge and his instructions," Reddington told reporters as he entered court Tuesday.

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