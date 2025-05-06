Reporter who spoke to teenage girl before she vanished in 1984 reacts to arrest in cold case murder

After Maine police announced an arrest in the cold case murder of a teenage girl in 1984, a former reporter who saw the victim shortly before she died is speaking out.

Linda Maxwell, 18, was last seen on August 23, 1984, the Maine State Police said in a statement. She had spent the evening with friends. Two days later, her body was found on the shoreline of Maine's St. Croix River in Robbinston, Washington County. The case was investigated but remained unsolved for decades, police said.

On May 1, the Maine State Police announced that they had arrested Raymond Brown, 65. He was indicted by a grand jury and arrested after a traffic stop in Bangor, Maine. He has been charged with murder and will be held without bail in the Washington County Jail, police said.

Police said an "intensive and expanded investigation" led to Brown's arrest, but did not offer any details.

Linda Maxwell. Maine State Police

Former reporter Heather Henry-Tenan, one of the last people to see and speak with Maxwell, said the case "made an impression" on her. Henry-Tenan was among the group Maxwell had spent time before her disappearance, CBS affiiate WGME reported in 2015, during their own investigation into the cold case.

Henry-Tenan previously told WGME about how she learned the teen was missing.

"I woke up the next morning and a friend of mine had called and said 'Linda's missing.' I said 'Wow, what happened?' They said 'We don't know,'" Maxwell said in 2015.

Every August for 21 years, she wrote a news story about Maxwell.

"The whole town was on the edge waiting for it to be solved, so I wrote the story for 21 years. She made an impression on me, and we were almost the same age, so that really hit home, right. That could have been me," Henry-Tenan told WGME on Tuesday.