Coworker detained in possible poisoning death of billionaire Netflix producer

Police in Shanghai say they have detained a suspect in the case of the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese video game company that makes films based on the popular science fiction novel "The Three-Body Problem." Lin Qi, 39, died on Christmas Day after being hospitalized, according to his company, Yoozoo Games Co., also known as Youzu Interactive.

A police statement said a 39-year-old coworker, identified only by the surname Xu, was detained. The statement said the victim was hospitalized Dec. 17 and diagnosed with possible poisoning but gave no other details. The Hollywood Reporter, citing local media, reported Lin was allegedly sickened by a cup of poisoned pu-erh tea.

Lin Qi, Chairman and CEO of Yoozoo Games Co., Ltd, speaks during a meeting on May 25, 2018 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. Photo by Zhang Zhi/Red Star News/VCG via Getty Images

An employee who answered the phone Monday at the Shanghai police press office said there was no additional information to release.

The business magazine Caixin, citing unidentified industry sources, said the suspect is an employee of Yoozoo's film division and was working on "The Three-Body Problem." That novel is currently being adapted as a Netflix series produced by "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Li is listed as an executive producer on the series.

Yoozoo also is know for its game "Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming."

Lin ranked No. 870 among China's richest entrepreneurs with a net worth of 6.8 billion yuan ($1 billion), according to Hurun Report, which follows China's wealthy.