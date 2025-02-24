Lester Holt stepping down as "NBC Nightly News" anchor

Lester Host, longtime anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News," announced Monday he will be stepping away from the broadcast at the beginning of the summer, the network reported. Holt, who is 65, had been anchoring the show for 10 years.

NBC News did not immediately name who would take over the anchor desk.

Holt, who also anchors the news magazine show "Dateline," will continue in that role full time, the network said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.