Watch CBS News
U.S.

Lester Holt stepping down as "NBC Nightly News" anchor

By Lucia Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Lester Host, longtime anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News," announced Monday he will be stepping away from the broadcast at the beginning of the summer, the network reported. Holt, who is 65, had been anchoring the show for 10 years.

NBC News did not immediately name who would take over the anchor desk.

Holt, who also anchors the news magazine show "Dateline," will continue in that role full time, the network said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Lucia Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.