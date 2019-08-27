Leslie Jones to leave "Saturday Night Live" after 5 seasons

It looks like "Saturday Night Live" standout Leslie Jones will have her weekends free from now on. The star is leaving the NBC sketch comedy show after five seasons, reports The Associated Press.

The comedian's departure was confirmed by an individual familiar with the situation speaking anonymously, as the person is not permitted to publicly to discuss the performer's status, AP said. The news was first reported Tuesday by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones began as a writer on the show in early 2014 and was promoted to a cast member for the 2014-2015 season. She shined during her appearances on the recurring bit "Weekend Update" and became a favorite for her vibrant impersonations.

While the star may be leaving Studio 8H before the long-running series' 45th season kicks off September 28, she won't be twiddling her thumbs.

Leslie Jones seen Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. Getty

Earlier this month, Jones announced that she will host an hour-long Netflix stand-up special, which is set to launch in 2020. She recently lent her voice to "The Angry Birds Movie 2" and has reportedly been in talks to appear in Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America" sequel, AP points out.

While starring in "SNL," the star also appeared in the female-led "Ghostbusters" reboot alongside fellow "SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon. McKinnon, famous for her spot-on portrayals of Hillary Clinton and Jeff Sessions, will return to the show for her eighth season, according to AP.

While Jones may be departing, there will be plenty of star power entering 30 Rock this season. Eddie Murphy is schedule to host "SNL" for the first time in 35 years on December 21, the show announced on Twitter this week. Woody Harrelson will host the first episode September 28, with musical guest Billie Eilish. October 5 will be hosted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Taylor Swift performing. And October 12, David Harbour will host and Camilla Cabello will perform. Kirsten Stewart will host November 2.