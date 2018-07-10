12th arrest in Bronx teen's machete slaying outside bodega

NEW YORK -- A twelfth suspect has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old New York City boy who was slashed in the neck with a machete outside a Bronx bodega. Luis Cabrarasantos was pulled over by state troopers in Southbury, Connecticut, on Monday. The 25-year-old was driving a car with several passengers. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

An eleventh suspect was arrested last Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. Investigators said Danilo Pacheco, 21, is a member of the Trinitarios gang and was seen on surveillance next to a white Acura that was used as the get-away car, reports CBS New York,

Ten additional suspected gang members have been charged in Guzman-Feliz's killing, believed to be a case of mistaken identity, the station reports. Among them are Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, reputed to be a leader of the violent street gang, according to CBS New York.

Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior," was seen on disturbing video being dragged out of the bodega by assailants. He dreamed of becoming a police officer, and his death shocked the community and sparked the hashtag, #JusticeforJunior.

Police have established a scholarship in his honor.

Cabrarasantos was held on $1 million bond and is expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court before being transferred back to New York.