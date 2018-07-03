CBSN
CBS/AP July 3, 2018, 7:28 PM

9th suspect arrested in death of Bronx teen killed in gang attack

NEW YORK -- A ninth suspect has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old New York City boy who was slashed in the neck with a machete outside a bodega. Police say 29-year-old Diego Suero was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

Information on Suero's lawyer wasn't immediately available. No telephone number was listed with his home address.

Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior," dreamed of becoming a police officer, and his death shocked the community.

His funeral last Wednesday ended with a crowd of several hundred people chanting "Justice for Junior!" as pallbearers dressed in Yankees jerseys loaded his casket into a hearse.

The New York City Police Foundation has established a scholarship in his honor.

