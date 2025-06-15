Watch CBS News
Leonard Lauder, son of Estée Lauder founders and ex-CEO, dies at age 92

By
Kiki Intarasuwan
News Editor
Kiki Intarasuwan is a news editor for CBS News & Stations.
Kiki Intarasuwan

/ CBS News

Leonard Lauder on Estée Lauder, as mother and icon
Leonard Lauder on Estée Lauder, as mother and icon 05:45

Leonard Lauder, the oldest son of the founders of Estée Lauder and former CEO of the beauty empire, has died at 92, the company said in a statement.

Lauder died Saturday surrounded by family, the statement said.

"He was the most charitable man I have ever known, believing that art and education belonged to everyone, and championing the fight against diseases such as Alzheimer's and breast cancer, " said his son, chairman of Estée Lauder's board of directors William Lauder. "Above all, my father was a man who practiced kindness with everyone he met. His impact was enormous."

Fashion Icons: Leonard A. Lauder In Conversation With Fern Mallis
Leonard A. Lauder attends Fashion Icons: Leonard A. Lauder in Conversation With Fern Mallis at 92Y on February 24, 2015 in New York City. John Lamparski/WireImage

Lauder was born in 1933, the same year that his mother, Estée, founded what eventually became Estée Lauder Companies, a beauty company with over two dozen brands selling products across the globe. Growing up in New York City, Lauder said in his book "The Company I Keep" that he remembers his mother cooking up facial creams on the stove.

"The company and I grew up together, our lives as closely paired as twins. It has always been more than a family company: it was — and continues to be — my family," he wrote.

In an interview with CBS News' "Sunday Morning" in 2020, Lauder said the company was always a family business. His dad, Joseph, kept the books, and young Lauder packed boxes of powder and cleansing oil. "

We had a little tiny factory, and I would go there after school for 25 cents an hour and I'd work," he said.

