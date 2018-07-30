LeBron James speaks at opening of new I Promise public school in Ohio

LeBron James is set to speak at the opening of the new I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The appearance marks the first time James has spoken publicly since deciding to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

James tweeted his excitement on Sunday before the school opened its doors, calling it "one of the greatest moments" of his life.

"The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School," James said on Twitter.

His LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with Akron Public Schools to design the school for public school students in the area who come from difficult circumstances. It will initially open its doors to 240 third- and fourth-grade students, and will add first- and second-grade classes in 2019. The school plans to offer first through eighth grade classes by 2022.

