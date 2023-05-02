Lear Capital gold investing company review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many investors are taking a renewed look at gold as a possible way to relieve the strain of historically high inflation. "Commodities, including gold, can be a great way for investors to diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation," according to Rohan Reddy, Director of Research at Global X.

Gold investment companies can help you get started investing in the yellow metal. One such company, Lear Capital, has been assisting precious metal investors since 1997. Lear Capital can help you purchase gold, silver and platinum products or invest in a precious metals individual retirement account (IRA). This guide will dive deeper into the company's gold IRAs, pricing, pros and cons and unique features to help you determine if you would benefit by investing with them.

Lear Capital overview

Lear Capital is a Los Angeles-based precious metals dealer founded in 1997. You can work with a specialist over the phone or order gold, silver and platinum directly online, including coins and bars. The company also offers self-directed IRAs that operate similarly to traditional IRAs but allow you to include gold, silver and platinum metals.

Lear Capital has an AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance and is a PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service) Authorized Dealer. The company has completed nearly $3 billion in precious metals transactions since 1997 and owns a 96% aggregate customer satisfaction rating. Lear Capital also earns a 4.7 of a possible 5 rating on Consumer Affairs, with over 1,100 reviews.

Lear Capital pricing

One of the primary costs of gold investing is storage, as gold bars and coins must be kept in a safe place to prevent damage and theft. Gold companies like Lear Capital often assist their customers in the shipment and storage of their precious metals. Lear Capital can ship your metals to a depository in Delaware, where it is 100% insured for a fee.

Lear Capital charges an annual fee for its gold IRA—$280 for the first year and $200 annually. For comparison, Goldco claims its customers can expect to pay around $180 annually for its gold IRA.

You may be eligible for waived storage and setup fees based on your initial deposit amount, as outlined in the schedule below:

Greater than $10,000 deposit: $50 set-up fee is waived

$50 set-up fee is waived $25,000 to $50,000 deposit: No fees for the first year

No fees for the first year $50,000 to $75,000 deposit: No fees for the first two years

No fees for the first two years Greater than $75,000 deposit: No fees for the first three years

Lear Capital pros

Before you buy gold, consider the benefits of gold investing with Lear Capital.

The company assigns a personal Lear specialist to work with you.

The precious metals IRA setup and maintenance fees follow a flat-fee structure.

Lear Capital may waive the storage and setup fees for up to three years, depending on your deposit amount.

The company's Price Advantage Guarantee aims to keep terms and fees transparent.

Orders come with a 24-hour risk-free purchase guarantee.

Lear Capital cons

It's wise to weigh the inherent downsides of a company before investing with them. With Lear, it helps to understand the following:

You must pay an annual fee for its self-directed IRAs

The company was sued by the City of Los Angeles and the State of New York and they filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2022

Unique benefits of Lear Capital

Gold pricing changes throughout the day. When you're on a gold company's website, the price you see for a specific coin or bar could change in moments.

Lear Capital aims to eliminate confusion and promote transparency by pairing you with a customer service professional. They also follow their three-step Price Advantage Guarantee. The process includes a written account agreement, phone confirmation and a written confirmation of your purchase to help ensure you understand the pricing and the entire process. According to their website, "Lear's promise of transparency includes no hidden fees and a clear and fully disclosed gold and silver acquisition process."

Unique drawbacks of Lear Capital

Lear Capital filed for bankruptcy in 2022, which may be cause for concern. However, the company has completed over $3 billion in transactions and appears committed to transparency with its Price Advantage Guarantee and 24-hour purchase guarantee.

The bottom line

Lear Capital is a gold company with a 25-year track record in the gold industry. The company offers investment in gold, silver and platinum coins and bars and self-directed individual retirement accounts. Precious metals in its IRAs are stored and fully insured with the Delaware Depository.

Consider the pros and cons above before investing in gold with Lear Capital. It may be assuring that Lear Capital enjoys a 4.8 rating on TrustPilot, a 4.7 rating with Consumer Affairs and a B+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

As with most investments, it's a good idea to consider your risk tolerance and consult with your financial advisor to ensure the investment suits your financial goals.

