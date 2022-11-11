We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to sound financial planning, investors need to make a series of calculations. The stock market, inflation, interest rates and both national and international politics are all influencing factors. Investments should be adjusted accordingly.

During a time of inflation and uneven market performance, investors are (or should be) reviewing their finances even more closely than usual. Part of that analysis should include alternative opportunities that may not have been considered in a stronger market.

In this environment, some people may be turning to gold. Whether purchased in bulk or via an IRA, gold can potentially provide unique financial support for investors. But the timing behind any purchase is important, as is the amount purchased.

If you're considering gold now then consider speaking to a professional.

Is gold a good investment?

There is no standard answer to this question. Instead, the benefits of gold are relative to the investor's personal circumstances and long-term goals. If you fall in one (or more) of the below categories then you may want to pursue gold now.

Investors looking for help with inflation

Most Americans are looking for relief from the pain inflicted by decades-high inflation. Gold can potentially help.

"Over time, the value of gold tends to rise as the purchasing power of fiat currencies falls," Harry Turner, the founder of The Sovereign Investor, an investment education website, recently explained to CBS News.

"This is because, unlike paper money or other types of investments, gold is a physical asset that can be stored and traded. As long as people continue to see it as a valuable commodity, the price of gold is likely to remain a good hedge against inflation."

"Inflation occurs when the value of the dollar or another currency declines, usually because governments print too much money," a Money.com report noted. "By contrast, gold has been seen as valuable for thousands of years, and its supply is fixed by miners' ability to pull it from the ground."

For further context, look at the 1970s. The decade was hit hard by inflation with an average interest rate of 5.84% in 1970, according to NASDAQ data. That rocketed to 13.58% by 1980. But during the same time frame, the value of gold rose from $35 per share to $850 per share, a recent report notes.

If you think you could benefit from buying gold in an inflationary market, then speak to a professional now to get started.

Investors who want to diversify their portfolio

If you're an investor who falls into the above category then you probably fall into this one, too. Traditional investments in 2022 have been uneven or down so far this year. So it probably makes sense to spread out the risk and put (some) money into other investments.

Edward Karr, the founder of U.S. Gold Corp., recently told CBS News that a minor amount dedicated to gold mining equities or physical gold could potentially help "reduce an overall portfolio's risk and potentially increase the long-term returns."

Instead of tying up all of your money in stocks and bonds, spreading it among different investment types could better help you manage your risk. By putting some money into gold - in addition to your other investments - you can increase the likelihood of having your money grow.

Investors looking for a physical asset

In an environment where volatility is king, some investors may fall back on tried and true methods. Physical gold could be one alternative. Stocks, bonds, IRAs and even a 401(k) can be tied up with banks and lenders and be subject to fees and withdrawal considerations. They also may just be difficult to access when needed.

But physical gold, whether bought in bars, coins or some other form, is easy to transport, store and if needed, sell. If you're an investor who prefers cash then physical gold may be for you, too.

The bottom line

Investing in gold is beneficial for multiple reasons, particularly when the economy is uneven and the economic forecast is unknown.