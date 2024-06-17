EXCLUSIVE: Leaked emails reveal Newsom's office will not negotiate crime bills, unless DAs pull ballot measure to amend Prop. 47

An email chain obtained by CBS News California Investigates reveals the governor's chief of staff did not want to negotiate with the initiative coalition unless they agreed to postpone their ballot measure until 2026.

The emails suggest Governor Newsom's Chief of Staff said leadership was only interested in negotiating to strengthen their package of crime bills, which would take effect immediately, if the coalition of crime victims, retailers, and law enforcement leaders would agree to pull their ballot measure altogether and hold it until 2026.

At issue is the proposed Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act. It's intended to reform Prop. 47, the 2014 voter-approved law that reduced punishments for drug possession and thefts under $950.

The ballot proposal has been billed as a Republican-led initiative, but it's actually sponsored by a group of victims' advocates, business and public safety leaders -- including former prominent DAs.

Top donors for the ballot measure, which has now qualified for the ballot, include Walmart and Target.

However, in these emails – first obtained by CBS News California – it's clear the Governor's Office would prefer Californians not vote on reforming Prop. 47 on election day this year.

In one email, the Governor's Chief of Staff Dana Williamson tells the coalition's lead negotiator, Greg Totten, that leadership is willing to negotiate to strengthen its package of crime bills this year, clarifying "As far as an initiative, we are open to something in 2026."

Totten replies, "As I noted previously, our focus is on amending Proposition 47 on the 2024 ballot." adding, "If the administration is prepared to consider an amendment of Proposition 47 on the 2024 ballot, then we are happy to meet."

Williamson responds, "If that's your position then I agree, there's nothing to talk about. He adds, "It's really amazing how you are incapable of taking a win. And the consultants you're working with haven't won anything in a decade. Good luck."

Above: An email chain, obtained by CBS News California Investigates, reveals the governor's Chief of Staff did not want to negotiate with the initiative coalition unless they agreed to postpone their ballot measure until 2026.

Click here to open in a new window.

Democratic leadership came up with its own set of bills that lawmakers can pass, without voter approval. They address some but not all of the issues in the ballot measure and they would not amend voter-approved Prop 47.

Following the breakdown in negotiations, Democratic leaders added a so-called 'poison pill' to their bills on Monday that would automatically repeal them if voters pass the ballot measure in November.

Several prominent democrats broke ranks with leadership, pulling their bills from the package, or pulling their names off bills, in light of the decision to move forward with the repeal clause. It's not clear now whether leadership will have the votes needed to get the package passed.

The Governor's office has not responded to our request for comment and representatives from the coalition were not available for an interview on Monday.

However, Greg Totten with the coalition issued this response:

"While I'm not willing to comment on negotiations about the ballot measure, I can say that we've had one objective in pursuing this ballot measure: to address the unintended consequences of parts of Proposition 47, which have resulted in a surge in retail theft, fentanyl trafficking, and overdose deaths. Additionally, we aim to provide stronger incentives for getting hard drug users into treatment. Unfortunately, state leaders are prioritizing politics over public safety."