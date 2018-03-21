Lawmakers call on Facebook to testify on Cambridge Analytica data misuse

Republican and Democratic senators on Capitol Hill are calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to provide information about Cambridge Analytica's alleged misuse of data from Facebook's users. According to Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie, the firm, which was hired by Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, harvested data from approximately 50 million Facebook users' for political purposes.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said Facebook should testify before a Senate committee to explain why Facebook users weren't aware that their personal data was being exploited.

"It's important for Americans," Rubio said. "Facebook is something that touches a lot of Americans, and the notion that not just your information, but analytic information about people who are your friends on Facebook is also being shared is something that the vast majority of users were not aware was a possibility."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, specifically called on Zuckerberg to appear before a Senate committee to provide evidence.

"Wouldn't it be great for him to show up like most Americans do when asked to testify as to the practices of his company?" Durbin said. "He can make millions of dollars in the United States and around the world but at least he ought to respect our laws."

When asked why he thinks Zuckerberg hasn't been forthcoming, Durbin challenged the Facebook CEO, saying, "He's afraid. There's obviously some information there that he doesn't want to bring out publicly." Durbin added, "He can prove me wrong and show up when we get back from the Easter recess."

Both Rubio and Durbin said Zuckerberg should be subpoenaed if he isn't willing to provide information to lawmakers.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, who used Cambridge Analytica in 2014 when he was running for his Senate seat, said he had "limited interaction" with the London-based firm and doesn't know if his campaign benefitted from the data breach.

"I've had my campaign team look into it," Tillis noted. "It was a relatively small part of the most expensive race in the country at the time. So like I said we think it's a minimum influence but we're looking at it."

On a broader note, Tillis explained that data misuse and user privacy rights goes beyond Cambridge Analytica and needs to be examined across all social media platforms.

"We've reached a point now where social media we have to look at whether or not they are good stewards of people's information and the responsible use of that information," Tillis said.

Reaction from senators come a day after Wylie said he would testify and provide documents relating to Cambridge Analytica's misuse of Facebook data before the House Intelligence Committee.