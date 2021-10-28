Human remains found in California desert confirmed to be missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho

Human remains found earlier this month in a southern California desert have been confirmed Thursday to be Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who went missing in June, the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department said.

Cho disappeared during a cross-country trip to California and was last seen in Yucca Valley, CBS New York reported. She was reportedly under mental distress when she walked away from a resort where she had been staying with her boyfriend.

Lauren Cho San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

On October 9, investigators discovered "unidentified human remains" in "the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley," officials at the time said in a statement. Her remains were then transported to the coroner's division of the sheriff's office for identification.

Cho's cause and manner of death have not yet been released and will not be, along with any other further information, until toxicology results are available.