Gabby Petito case sparks debate over coverage of missing persons The media frenzy surrounding the death of Gabby Petito has renewed conversation about the racial disparities in coverage of missing persons cases. Research suggests that young, white victims get more media attention than minorities and people of color. Michelle Jeanis, assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" to discuss so-called "missing white woman syndrome."