Last Iraqi town held by ISIS recaptured, officials say

BAGHDAD – Military officials in Iraq said Friday the nation's forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, have liberated the last Iraqi town held by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

That marks "the complete defeat of the group's self-proclaimed caliphate," the Reuters news agency notes.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command tweeted word of the recapture.

So did Brett McGurk, the special U.S. presidential envoy to the global coalition to defeat ISIS:

Iraqi forces with @coalition support announce the liberation of #Rawa in #Anbar province, among the last populated areas in #Iraq held by #ISIS terrorists. Days of its phony "caliphate" are coming to an end. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) November 17, 2017

It happened more than three years after the militant group stormed nearly a third of Iraqi territory.

The Iraqi defense ministry said in a statement Friday morning that Iraqi military units and local tribal fighters had entered the western neighborhoods of Rawa on the Euphrates River in the western province of Anbar. Officials then announced that forces had taken control of the town.

ISIS fighters swept across Iraq's north and west in the summer of 2014 capturing Iraq's second largest city of Mosul and advancing to the edges of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. Later that year the U.S. began a campaign of airstrikes against the militants that fueled Iraqi territorial gains, allowing the military to retake Mosul in July of this year.