Psychiatric patient fatally stabs person and wounds another at Las Vegas hospital, police say

A knife-wielding psychiatric patient fatally stabbed one person and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital Thursday, according to police. The city's police department said the stabbings occurred in the psychiatric ward of University Medical Center.

Police said it was an "isolated incident" and the hospital remains open.

Police didn't immediately identify the suspect except to say he's in his 40s.

They said the man left his hospital room and fatally stabbed a male patient in another room for an unknown reason.

The suspect then stabbed another patient in a hallway and was later taken into custody in his room by correctional officers.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, KLAS-TV reports.

One man died from his injuries, police said. The condition of the other victim wasn't immediately released.

Homicide detectives were at the scene and investigating the incident, police said.