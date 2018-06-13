Las Vegas airport reports major power outage

LAS VEGAS -- Power outages at parts of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas are causing delays. Airport officials said Wednesday morning on the Twitter account that ticketing and gate operations were limited in some areas of the airport and warned travelers to expect delays.

The outages were impacting several, but not all terminals in the airport. Terminal 1, which was affected, serves most airlines operating out of Vegas, CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

CBS affiliate KLAS reports the outage is also affecting all systems in the A, B and C Concourses. Baggage claim is also being impacted.

The airport has told flyers to expect delays "as we sort out the situation."

Jennifer Schuricht, spokeswoman for NV Energy, says the cause of the outage hasn't yet been determined. It began at about 7:30 a.m.