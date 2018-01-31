Live: Larry Nassar sentencing hearing gives victims new chance to confront disgraced doctor

LANSING, Mich. -- Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 women and girls, will be confronted again by scores of victims as he faces another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts, this time at an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach. Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court.

Some of the statements may be graphic.

The hearing that started Wednesday morning could unfold much the same as a hearing last week in another county that ended with Nassar getting sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison - what a different judge described as signing the doctor's "death warrant."