Larry Hogan says "neither one of the two candidates has earned my vote" in presidential race

Washington — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that neither former President Donald Trump nor Vice President Kamala Harris has earned his vote in the presidential election.

"Neither one of the two candidates has earned my vote, and the voters in the country are going to be able to make that decision," Hogan said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

The popular Republican governor, who served from 2015 to 2023, has Trump's endorsement. But Hogan said he won't be voting for the former president.CBS