Border officials find $600K of cocaine in tires of truck allegedly carrying juice

By Zoe Christen Jones

/ CBS News

Officials in Laredo, Texas, seized over $600,000 worth of cocaine in a single bust, U.S Customs and Border Patrol said Tuesday. The the stash of alleged drugs were found in the tires of a 1997 Freightliner trailer that was supposed to be carrying juice, CBP said. 

According to CBP, the seizure occurred on July 7 at Texas' World Trade Bridge. A "canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination" revealed 38 packages hidden in the tires of the trailer truck. 

The packages allegedly contained 87 pounds of cocaine, with a total estimated street value of $671,160, CBP said. 

"Our CBP officers' knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce."

Both the trailer and alleged drug shipment were seized by officials. Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are continuing to investigate. 

