LAPD Chief Michel Moore announces his retirement

The 57th chief of the Los Angeles Police Department announced his retirement Friday.

Chief Michel Moore said at a Friday afternoon news conference that his retirement will be effective February 2024.

"It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served for more than four decades on the finest police department in the world, and for the last five-and-a-half-years as chief," Moore said at a joint press conference with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday.

"During my tenure I know I've made mistakes and missteps," Moore said. "But I'm also confident that my work has seen success across a broad spectrum of topics, unmatched by any other law enforcement agency in this country."

Bass said that Moore will still assist the department in a consulting capacity, despite his retirement plans, as the new chief takes the helm.

"I'm here to ensure that this department is successful and that this mayor and this city is successful," Moore said. "There's any needs, or consults, or information, or perspective or background — whatever it is — i want to see this city continue. I want to see this transition as smooth as possible while also allowing me to move onto the next volume of my life."

He continued, noting the responsibilities of the position that the police commission and mayor will be looking at during their search.

"You, as a chief, you don't just step out of that," Moore said. "My experience has been, you may be away from the office but your mind and your effort is always about the city. That's what makes a successful chief. I'm looking to take a step back from that ... after 42 years of working in that manner because I believe that's the best manner to serve people."

Moore choked up while doling out thanks to those who believed in and supported him along the way, especially his wife, Cindy. He said that now, he looks most forward to spending time with Cindy and their daughter, returning to their "custom of Sunday night dinners and time together."

"There's more sand in the bottom of my hour glass than there is at the top," Moore said, talking plans for the future. "This is a job that takes its toll on you on a number of different levels. I'm ready and I believe that we're in a good spot."

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti chose the 40-year veteran as the new chief in 2018, replacing then-Chief Charlie Beck.

Moore joined the department in 1981 and has been there through some of its toughest times, including the 1991 beating of Rodney King by four Los Angeles police officers, the ensuing riots and a corruption crisis known as the Rampart scandal.

Bass will now be tasked with finding a replacement for Moore, who will oversee the department through the coming World Cup, Olympic games and slew of other major events heading to Southern California in coming years.

Both said that the department should have renewed leadership ahead of these events.

A the press conference, reporters asked if Moore's retirement had anything to do with news of an investigation the Chief launched shortly after Bass was elected as Mayor into a USC scholarship she had received.

"I have no concern in terms of the investigation," Bass said. "That had nothing to do with the announcement today."