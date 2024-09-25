Lance Bass on embracing the Halloween spirit with new children's book — and possible NSYNC reunion

Lance Bass, best known for his time with the iconic boy band "NSYNC," is embracing his love for Halloween with the release of his new children's book, "Trick or Treat on Scary Street." During an interview on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, Bass said the book is designed for young readers and strikes the perfect balance between spooky and fun.

His love for Halloween goes back to his childhood, a tradition passed down from his father and grandfather.

"I was always raised with, you know, just the frightening Halloween, which is what I'm doing with my kids right now. So they're very desensitized to the scary stuff," Bass said.

He recalled growing up in Mississippi, where trick-or-treating lasted for hours, and noted how different things are in Los Angeles.

"We take kids to different neighborhoods where there are thousands of kids, and they give full-size candy bars," he said. "Now there's a whole donation thing, so you get to pick a certain amount of candy, and then the rest goes to the children's hospital."

As for his Halloween plans, Bass, who has twins who will be 3 in October, admitted he goes all out with his family.

He said he has read the book every night "about six times."

When asked how writing a children's book compares to writing music, Bass noted that both involve telling a story.

"You know, you have the story in your head, you just have to make it sound good," he said, despite industry trends moving away from rhyming in children's literature.

Bass also didn't shy away from the topic of an NSYNC reunion.

"We're discussing what the future might hold," he said. "It's looking very good, and I never could say that until now."