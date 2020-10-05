Lana Del Rey criticized for wearing mesh mask while meeting fans at book signing

Singer Lana Del Rey attended a book signing in Los Angeles on Saturday, greeting fans while wearing what appeared to be a mesh mask. The pop star is now receiving criticism online for wearing a mask that does nothing to protect others from potential coronavirus exposure.

The singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, appeared at the Barnes and Nobel store at the Grove outdoor mall in Los Angeles Saturday, BBC News reports. She read passages of her new poetry book "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass."

Del Rey sported a mesh mask, studded with glitter, that appeared to have holes in it. On Instagram, she posted several videos of the stylish yet ineffective mask. The CDC says people should not wear masks with exhalation valves or vents.

"I love you sis but please wear a real mask, it's gives a bad message," one Instagram user commented on Del Rey's video from the book event.

"lana i'm begging you wear a real mask," another Instagarm users wrote.

"please address the mask situation... it's absolutely embarrassing," another commenter wrote on a second post of Del Rey's where she is wearing the mesh mask.

Del Rey's sister, Caroline "Chuck" Grant, live-streamed the book reading on Instagram, and said Del Rey had "tested negative," BBC News reports. She said her sister was remaining six feet away from her fans during the event – however, photos show otherwise.

Lana Del Rey meets with fans at surprise book signing event for her collection of poetry, #VBBOTG, in LA. 📚 pic.twitter.com/t2H7hYAvhz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2020

On Sunday, Del Rey posted a video of herself wearing a cloth mask, and fans commended her.

However, the mask she wore to the public event violated Los Angeles' mask mandate, which is in effect because masks are a proven way to slow the spread of coronavirus. "Everyone is asked to wear a face covering when they are interacting with others who are not members of their household in public and private spaces," the guidance from the LA County Public Health Department reads.

Acceptable masks include: bandanas, neck gaiters, homemade face coverings, scarves or tightly woven fabric, such as cotton t-shirts and some types of towels, the public health department says.

CBS News has reached out to Barnes and Noble and reps for Lana Del Rey for comment and is awaiting response. CBS News has also reached out to Simon and Schuster, a property of ViaconCBS, which published the book.