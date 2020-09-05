Multiple boats sink at Trump boat parade on Texas' Lake Travis

The sheriff's department in Austin, Texas, said several boats sank during a boat parade in support of President Trump on Lake Travis on Saturday afternoon. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said they responded to "many" distress calls, which started at 12:15 p.m. CT.

According to the sheriff's department, the wake in the water was caused by "many, many" boats on the water.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

It's unclear at this time how many total boats were part of the parade or how many sank.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

This is a developing story. It will be updated.