Student shoots self at Florida school, deputies say

MINNEOLA, Fla. - A student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning at Lake Minneola High School, police said.
The student was taken to a hospital, but the student's condition has not been released by authorities, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.
The school and other schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution, the station reported.
Deputies told WKMG that the gun has been secured at there is no threat to students.
A crisis team, including grief counselors, has been called to the school, officials said.