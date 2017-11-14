Student shoots self at Florida school, deputies say

MINNEOLA, Fla. - A student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning at Lake Minneola High School, police said.

The student was taken to a hospital, but the student's condition has not been released by authorities, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

The school and other schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution, the station reported.

There has been one person injured from a gunshot at Lake Minneola High School. The school is secure at this time and we... Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Deputies told WKMG that the gun has been secured at there is no threat to students.

A crisis team, including grief counselors, has been called to the school, officials said.