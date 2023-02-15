Look at Lady Gaga in "Joker" sequel photo

Whom does Joaquin Phoenix credit for his performance in "Joker?"

Lady Gaga has unveiled her first look in the highly anticipated "Joker" sequel.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award winner posted a photo on her social media pages, which shows her holding her Joker co-star Joaquin Phoenix's face. Lady Gaga captioned her picture, "Folie à Deux" – a nod to the upcoming movie and a scientific term used to refer to a shared psychotic disorder between two people in close proximity.

Joker 2 will be directed by Todd Philips, who co-wrote and directed the first movie.

The first Joker grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and received 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture. The film ended up with two Academy Awards - for best actor and best original score.

Phoenix, who won the Oscar, is seen in Lady Gaga's photo, with faded makeup. The plot of the second film is unknown, but Lady Gaga is believed to be playing the role of the iconic DC Comics character and Joker's romantic interest, Harley Quinn. Philips released a video teasing the movie in August, with silhouettes of both characters in an embrace.

pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The film is expected to be released in October 2024.