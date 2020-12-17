LA mayor in self-quarantine after daughter's positive COVID-19 test

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that he and his wife were in quarantine at home after their daughter, Maya, tested positive for COVID-19, CBS Los Angeles reported.

"My daughter Maya turned 9 this weekend, wasn't feeling very well," he said. "And after she came down with a fever, we had her tested for COVID-19 and her results came back positive."

Garcetti said that his daughter was doing fine with mild symptoms and that both he and his wife have tested negative.

"But as we monitor Maya's symptoms and take care of her, my family is going through what so many families across this city and this nation and around the world are experiencing," he said.

Garcetti said his daughter would isolate for at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms and he and his wife would be quarantining in accordance with public health guidelines.

The announcement came the same day as the availability of intensive care unit beds in Southern California dropped to zero percent as the coronavirus ravages the state.

California health authorities in the state reported a one-day increase of 379 deaths attributed to the coronavirus and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases, according to The Associated Press. In the last five days, there has been more than 1,000 deaths and nearly 106,000 cases in just two days.

The state's death toll during the pandemic is nearing 22,000. It has reported more than 1.7 million confirmed cases, more than any other state.