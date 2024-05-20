Watch CBS News
L. Franklin Devine retires from 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

Lord of the Manor | 60 Minutes Archive
Lord of the Manor | 60 Minutes Archive 15:38

L. Franklin Devine may be a name that regular 60 Minutes viewers recognize. It has appeared before some of the broadcast's most memorable stories. 

Frank spent 43 years as a CBS News producer, including 35 years at 60 Minutes. As a producer for Steve Kroft for more than 20 of those years, Frank introduced us to an ambitious Illinois senator named Barack Obama, explained an underlying cause of the 2008 financial crisis, and produced an interview with Charles, then Prince of Wales.

Bill Owens, executive producer of 60 Minutes said, "Frank is to 60 Minutes what Ben Franklin was to the Declaration of Independence. He didn't create it, but he helped with the writing and editing and made the final product better. That's what people see on TV today."

Frank Devine produced over 100 stories for 60 Minutes during his decades with the broadcast. Below, watch some of his memorable work.

1993: Bob Dole of Kansas

60 Minutes Archive: Bob Dole (Steve Kroft, 1993) 13:03

In 1993, Steve Kroft profiled the 70-year-old Senate minority leader and WWII veteran, who was the second most powerful man in Washington at the time.

1994: P.J. O'Rourke

P.J. O'Rourke: The 1994 60 Minutes interview 12:00

In 1994, political satirist and bestselling author P.J. O'Rourke told Steve Kroft about his style of taking middle-aged, Midwestern sensibilities and observations to different places.

1997: Seinfeld

Seinfeld | 60 Minutes Archive 14:53

In 1997, Steve Kroft sat down with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, whose quirky television show about a handful of neurotic New Yorkers quickly became a ratings juggernaut. 

2001: Survivors

60 Minutes 9/11 Archive: Survivors 13:25

Not only did Sandler O'Neill lose more than one third of its employees on 9/11, but it also lost its entire World Trade Center headquarters. Steve Kroft was there as the financial firm returned to business.

2004: Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart | 60 Minutes Archive 12:38

In 2004, 60 Minutes chronicled Jon Stewart's comedic coverage of the presidential election campaigns.

2005: Prince Charles

Prince Charles | 60 Minutes Archive (2005) 14:27

"What is the most difficult part of your job?" Steve Kroft asked then-Prince Charles in 2005. King Charles III also discussed his responsibilities as the Prince of Wales, and took 60 Minutes to Poundbury, an 18th century village adapted for the 21st century, which he created on his land near Dorchester, in the south of England.

2005: Chasing the Flu

60 Minutes' 2005 report on pandemic preparedness 14:05

In 2005, Dr. Anthony Fauci told 60 Minutes the U.S. was not prepared if the H5N1 flu, also known as the avian flu, became a pandemic.

2007: Barack Obama

Barack Obama: The 2007 60 Minutes interview 14:36

Steve Kroft interviewed then-Sen. Barack Obama for the first time in February 2007, when Obama was just announcing his bid for the presidency. 

2008: Wall Street's Shadow Market

Wall Street's Shadow Market | 60 Minutes Archive 12:25

In 2008, Steve Kroft looked at some of the arcane Wall Street financial instruments that magnified the economic crisis.

2009: A Living for the Dead

From the 60 Minutes Archive: A Living for the Dead 12:21

In 2009, 60 Minutes reported on how deceased celebrities continue to generate income after they have passed.

2010: Inside the Collapse

From the 60 Minutes Archive: Inside the Collapse 23:49

In 2010, Steve Kroft spoke with Michael Lewis about his book "The Big Short" which explained how some of Wall Street's finest minds managed to destroy $1.75 trillion of wealth in the subprime mortgage markets.

Frank Devine
Frank Devine in the Oval Office in March 2009, before an interview with then-President Obama and Steve Kroft.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 8:58 PM EDT

