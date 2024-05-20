Watch CBS News

Lord of the Manor | 60 Minutes Archive

In 1999, Steve Kroft profiled Robert Gardiner, an 88-year-old aristocrat in the Hamptons, who was one of the most eccentric people ever to appear on 60 Minutes. In 2011, producer Frank Devine described why the story was one of his favorites.
