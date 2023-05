Prince Charles | 60 Minutes Archive (2005) "What is the most difficult part of your job?" Steve Kroft asked then-Prince Charles in 2005. King Charles III, who will be crowned on Saturday, also discussed his responsibilities as the Prince of Wales, and took 60 Minutes to Poundbury, an 18th century village adapted for the 21st century, which he created on his land near Dorchester, in the south of England.