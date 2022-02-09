West Ham United fines defender Kurt Zouma "maximum amount" after video shows him kicking and slapping his cat

West Ham United fined defender Kurt Zouma the "maximum amount possible" after he was seen in a viral video physically attacking one of his cats, the team announced Wednesday.

A disturbing clip emerged this week showing the Frenchman drop kicking and slapping a cat while someone laughs in the background. The video drew widespread condemnation online and prompted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to open an investigation into the soccer player and take both of his cats into their care.

"They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues," an RSPCA spokesperson told CBS News in a statement, adding that their "priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats."

West Ham United said in a statement that the team is supporting the RSPCA's investigation and added that Zouma handed over the cats to the animal welfare group for "assessment."

"Kurt is extremely remorseful and, like everyone at the Club, fully understands the depth of feeling surrounding the incident and the need for action to be taken," the team said.

Kurt Zouma of West Ham United comes out onto the pitch ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Watford at London Stadium on Tuesday. Craig Mercer/MB Media / Getty Images

Zouma's fine will be donated to animal welfare charities. ESPN reports the fine will be two weeks' wages, amounting to £250,000 (around $338,427).

"West Ham United would like to reiterate our condemnation of Kurt's actions and make it clear that the matter continues to be handled with the utmost seriousness," the club added. "However, we believe it is now important to allow the RSPCA to conduct their investigation in a fair and thorough manner, and will be making no further comment at this stage."

Vitality, the club's wellness sponsor, said in a statement that they were "hugely disappointed" in the punishment given to Zouma and that they "condemn animal cruelty and violence of any kind."

"As such we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect," the company said. "We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation."

Adidas also dropped Zouma as one of their cleats-wearing athletes.

"We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete," the sportswear manufacturer said, CBS Sports reports.

Zouma, 27, has played with West Ham United since last year and been part of the French national team since 2015.