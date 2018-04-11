Kremlin warns against action that "could destabilize" Syria

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that countries should avoid taking action that could further destabilize war-torn Syria.

"As before we would hope that all sides will avoid steps that in reality are not provoked by anything and that could destabilize the already fragile situation in the region," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action after last weekend's suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia denied that such an attack ever happened.

The Syrian government invited the independent Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate, CBS News correspondent Seth Doane reports. Russia also sent its own military investigators to the scene, who claim to have found no traces of chemical weapons.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Trump warned Russia to "get ready" for missile strikes in Syria.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement demanding access to the site to provide care and saying around 500 people had presented to health facilities exhibiting symptoms of a chemical attack.

"WHO demands immediate unhindered access to the area to provide care to those affected, to assess the health impacts, and to deliver a comprehensive public health response," WHO Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response Dr. Peter Salama said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Russian lawmaker warned the United States that Russia would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime.

State news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted Andrei Krasov, deputy chairman of the State Duma's defense committee, as saying that Russia would treat a U.S. airstrike on Syria "not just as an act of aggression but a war crime of the Western coalition."

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, providing air cover for his offensive against the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) group and Syrian rebels. Russian military advisers are deployed at many Syrian government facilities.