Kirsten Gillibrand: The 60 Minutes interview

As the New York Senator announces her bid for president, take a look back at her February 2018 interview with Sharyn Alfonsi

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) this week announced that she is entering the growing field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls. Last February, she spoke with 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi about a range of topics sure to come up when she hits the campaign trail, including gun control, immigration, and sparring with President Trump.

"I think it's hard to run for office," Gillibrand told Alfonsi at the time. "You know, a lot of women don't like the negative campaigning. They don't like the aggressiveness of it."

