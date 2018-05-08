Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome baby boy

LOS ANGELES — Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons have welcomed their first child: a healthy baby boy, Dunst's publicist confirmed. This is the first child for either parent.

The 36-year-old "Beguiled" actress and 30-year-old "Game Night" actor have been engaged for more than a year. The two met in 2016 on the FX series "Fargo," where they played a married couple.

Dunst showed off her baby bump in January for Rodarte's Fall 2018 portraits. The next month, Plemons told ET of Dunst, "I feel very fortunate to have someone that keeps some sense of reality. And, you know, I'm very lucky. She's amazing."

It's not clear when the two will tie the knot. Dunst told ET last year, "We have a time frame, but that's private!"