King Charles knights Brian May, of rock group Queen, at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III knighted Brian May, co-founder of the rock group Queen, during a Tuesday investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the royal family announced. In addition to his fame as a rock guitarist, May is also an astrophysicist.

May, now formally known as Sir Brian May, was made a Knight Bachelor for his services to music and charity. Saxophonist YolanDa Brown was also honored at the Tuesday ceremony.

Sir Brian May with his wife Anita Dobson after May was made a Knight Bachelor for services to music and charity by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 14, 2023 in London, England. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Anita Dobson, May's wife, was also in attendance. On Instagram, May shared a photo showing King Charles laying a sword on his shoulder.

"No words," May wrote.

The rocker made King Charles' U.K. New Year Honours List at the end of 2022. The Investiture ceremony, which is when someone awarded an honor receives it in person from a member of the royal family, was held Tuesday.

"I will do my very best to be worthy," May said after he was named to the list.

Tuesday wasn't May's first trip to Buckingham Palace. In 2002, he performed "God Save the Queen" from the palace roof during a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee. He also attended a Music Day at the palace in 2005. That same year, May was appointed as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.