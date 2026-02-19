King Charles reacts to arrest of his brother, former Prince Andrew: "The law must take its course"

King Charles III said Thursday that "the law must take its course" following the arrest of his brother, former Prince Andrew.

Charles said in a statement he had "learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he said. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the king said, adding that he would not be commenting further amid the investigation into his brother, and that the rest of the royal family would "continue in our duty and service to you all."

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday for suspected misconduct in public office after revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files. He was arrested on his 66th birthday, about two weeks after an anti-royal organization called for police to investigate documents indicating he shared confidential government information with the late American sex offender when the royal worked as a British trade envoy.

King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles last year amid intense scrutiny over Andrew's friendship with Epstein and accusations made by American Virginia Giuffre that she was trafficked to engage in sex with Mountbatten-Windsor when she was a teenager. He has denied those accusations.

The family of Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, thanked British police in statement Thursday and said, "our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty."

Police said Thursday they were carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Buckingham Palace said on behalf of the king last week that the royal family would cooperate if police came asking questions about Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

If Andrew is eventually charged with misconduct in public office, the offense carries a maximum possible sentence of life in prison in Britain.