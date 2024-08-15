Kim Dotcom set to be extradited from New Zealand to U.S. to face Megaupload criminal charges

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom is set to be extradited from New Zealand to the U.S., where he faces criminal charges linked to the now-offline file sharing website Megaupload, according to the Reuters news agency.

The latest decision could mark the end of more than 10 years of legal back-and-forth after U.S. authorities shut down Dotcom's website and filed charges of conspiracy, racketeering and money laundering against him and three others. If found guilty, Dotcom could face decades in prison.

New Zealand Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has signed an extradition order for the German-born internet mogul, a spokesperson said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"I considered all of the information carefully, and have decided that Mr Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial," Goldsmith said, according to the news agency. "As is common practice, I have allowed Mr Dotcom a short period of time to consider and take advice on my decision. I will not, therefore, be commenting further at this stage."

In response to the decision, Dotcom tweeted Thursday, "Oops. Don't worry I have a plan," and, "I love New Zealand. I'm not leaving."

Kim Dotcom leaves the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, after the crown appeal against his bail was refused Feb. 29, 2012. Phil Doyle/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Megaupload was once one of the most popular sites on the internet. U.S. prosecutors say it brought in at least $175 million, mostly from illegal downloads of music, television shows and movies.

Dotcom says he isn't responsible for people who used his site for illegal purposes, and that he has never lived in — or even visited — the U.S.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

Born Kim Schmitz, Dotcom founded Megaupload in 2005. He lived in a Hong Kong hotel before getting residency in New Zealand in 2010. In 2012, he was arrested during a raid on a mansion before being released on bail.

He has since started a political party, started another filesharing company called Mega, and released music — including a song he sang to "60 Minutes" correspondent Bob Simon in 2014.

"Can't be contained, won't be restrained, don't wanna be criticized, cause my life's unauthorized," he rapped to CBS News in his music studio, after driving around his grounds on a quad bike and playing video games on a surreal tour around his gargantuan mansion.