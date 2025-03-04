Killer whales caught on video in rarely seen bird hunt off Seattle: "Once-in-a-lifetime experience"

A pod of orcas swam close to shore and amazed onlookers in Seattle by treating the whale watchers to the rare sight of the apex predators hunting a bird. And the unusual spectacle was all caught on video.

The pod of Bigg's killer whales visited Elliott Bay and were seemingly on a hunt underwater just off Seattle's maritime industrial docks. The pod exited the bay close to the West Seattle neighborhood across from downtown, where people were waiting to catch sight of them.

Kersti Muul, who runs a WhatsApp whale alert system for the Seattle area called "Salish Wildlife Watch," recorded footage as the whales appeared just below a lookout point.

A killer whale swims next to a grebe in the waters just off Seattle on Sunday, March 3, 2025, moments before the bird was taken under water. Kersti Muul / AP

One of the whales was seen grabbing a bird—a grebe—before pulling it underwater, prompting gasps from the crowd, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported.

It was "a once-in-a-lifetime experience for West Seattle. Not only in the whales' proximity, but also witnessing a rarely seen behavior - chasing and catching the grebe," Muul said in a text. "My eyes darted back and forth taking in the community's reactions and the orcas right below our feet, visible underwater."

Bigg's killer whales are orcas that usually prey on marine mammals such as sea lions or porpoises. According to NOAA, Bigg's killer whales depart from the behaviors of other orcas that are traditionally part of either "resident" or offshore populations.

They visit the waters off Seattle occasionally and both dedicated and casual whale watchers shadow them as they explore. The pod sighted Sunday has ventured into the Seattle waters several times over the past month.

"It's definitely a bonding experience for the community," Muul said. "And my hope is always that these moments inspire awe and awareness of the urban wildlife in our backyards."

People watch a killer whale swim close shore in the waters off Seattle on Sunday, March 3, 2025. Jeff Hogan via AP

In recent years, boaters in Europe have reported several instances of orcas ramming into their vessels in a pattern that baffled many marine experts. Sailors said they resorted to everything from throwing sand in the water to setting off fireworks to blasting thrash metal music in efforts to ward off the encroaching predators.