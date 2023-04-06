Kidnapped New York woman dies during police shootout in Virginia

A woman abducted from New York on her birthday was shot and killed in Northern Virginia following a shootout between her alleged kidnapper and police, police said.

At 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a Virginia State Police trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee headed south on I-95 in Fairfax County with the wrong license plates, police said.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the Jeep sped away, drove off the side of the road and crashed into the woods, police said. When troopers approached the Jeep, police said the driver began shooting at them and Virginia State Police returned fire.

New York State Police said that the Jeep was associated with the abduction of 34-year-old Tatiana David of Ithaca, New York. Police say that she died at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said they recovered a gun from the Jeep, police.

New York State Police identified the driver and the abduction suspect as Michael C. Davis, 34, from North Chesterfield, Virginia. Police said Davis and David had been in a previous relationship and have a 4-year-old child together.