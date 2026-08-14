American missionary kidnapped in Niger in October freed, his organization says

Niamey, Niger — An American missionary who was kidnapped in the west African nation of Niger in October has been released, his organization said Friday.

Kevin Rideout "is in good health in the care of U.S. officials," SIM International said in a statement.

He "will soon be reunited with Krista, his children, and his extended family," the statement said. "Krista and the rest of Kevin's family are profoundly grateful for the prayers offered on their behalf by people around the world throughout his captivity, and in particular for the deep level of prayer and support offered by our SIM family."

A map shows the nations and major cities in northern and western Africa. bogdanserban / Getty

Rideout was kidnapped in Niger's capital, Niamey, on Oct. 21 by three armed individuals and was probably driven out of town, according to information provided by a security official at the time.

No armed group claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Niger has long faced attacks from armed groups including jihadis linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey issued a security alert a day after Rideout's kidnapping, warning that American citizens "remain at a heightened risk of kidnapping throughout Niger, including in the capital city."

Niger is ruled by a military junta that took power in 2023 after deposing the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. The new authorities ousted Western partners including the United States, which had soldiers in Niger, and forged a new security and diplomatic alliance with Russia.

