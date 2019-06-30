NBA star Kevin Durant to sign 4-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant confirmed on Sunday that he will sign a free agent contract with the Brooklyn Nets once the free agency moratorium ends on July 6. Durant revealed his much-anticipated free agency decision Sunday night in an Instagram post.

CBS Sports reported that Durant's deal will be for four years and $164 million. He will reportedly be joined by six-time NBA All Star Kyrie Irving, who will sign a four year $141 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Center DeAndre Jordan reportedly agreed to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets as well.

Durant will miss the 2019-20 NBA season while recovering from a ruptured achilles tendon he suffered during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He averaged 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game last season.

Durant is a 10-time All Star, four-time scoring champion and a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors. He was named league MVP in 2014.