Fire in school dorm in Kenya kills 17 students, seriously burns 13, police say

Nairobi, Kenya — A fire in a school dormitory in central Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said. There was no initial word on the ages of the students.

Map shows Nyeri County in central Kenya Google Maps

The cause of the fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said. "We are investigating the cause and will take necessary action," she said.

Agence France-Presse quotes her as saying the "bodies recovered at the scene were burnt beyond recognition."

AFP cites police as saying the blaze broke out at around midnight and engulfed the dormitory as the students slept.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, where many students stay because parents believe it gives them more time to study without long commutes.

Some fires have been started by students during protests over the workload or living conditions. In 2017, 10 high school students died in a school fire in the capital, Nairobi.