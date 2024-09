At least 17 students killed in Kenya school fire At least 17 students are dead and 13 others are injured after a fire erupted in an elementary school dorm in Kenya. Police say the fire engulfed rooms where children were sleeping with the victims believed to be between the ages of 9 and 13. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Anne Soy, BBC News senior correspondent and deputy Africa editor, joined CBS News with more on the fire.