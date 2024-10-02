Video of Kentucky judge being shot to death shown at hearing for ex-sheriff charged in his murder

Video showing a Kentucky judge being gunned down in his chambers was played Tuesday during a court hearing for the ex-sheriff who is charged in the killing that stunned their Appalachian community.

The short video clip was presented by prosecutors during the preliminary hearing for Shawn "Mickey" Stines, the former sheriff of Letcher County who is accused of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins on Sept. 19. Stines allegedly entered Mullins chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg and opened fire, police say.

Mullins, 54, who held the judgeship for 15 years, died at the scene, and Stines, 43, surrendered without incident. Stines stepped down as sheriff Monday.

The video, with no audio, showed a man identified by police as Stines pulling out a gun and shooting the judge as he sat at his desk. The man walked around the desk, pointed the gun at the judge — who had fallen to the floor — and fired again, it showed. Some people in the courtroom gallery sobbed as the video was played, while Stines looked down.

Mullins died from multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police Detective Clayton Stamper testified Tuesday. Stines pleaded not guilty to murder last week and is being held in another Kentucky county.

Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is led into the courtroom for his arraignment at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Stines is accused of killing District Judge Kevin Mullins. Timothy D. Easley / AP

Stines allegedly killed Mullins after an argument, Kentucky State Police spokesperson Matt Gayheart said after the shooting. Police did not reveal the nature of the argument.

"We know that it was an argument between the two that led up, but what exactly transpired prior to the shots being fired, that's still things that we're trying to get answers to," Gayheart said at the time. He told reporters following the judge's death that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police have given no motive for the shooting involving two prominent members of the county near the Virginia border, but Stines' defense team delved into what occurred beforehand — first when Stines and Mullins met for lunch that day and then in the moments before the gunfire.

Stamper, the lead police investigator in the case, said he reviewed video that showed Mullins' chambers right before the shooting — a segment not played at the hearing.

Asked to describe what he saw, Stamper replied: "Sheriff Stines uses his telephone to make some phone calls. He then borrows Judge Mullins' cellphone and appears to make a call on that."

Stamper said he was told Stines had tried to call his daughter on his phone and the judge's phone. He said police confirmed Stines' daughter's phone number was on the judge's phone.

As for Stines' reaction when he looked at the judge's cellphone, Stamper said Stines' face wasn't shown in the video. The judge's phone was found later on his desk and Stines' phone was with him when he was arrested, Stamper said.

Investigators have found nothing to indicate the shooting was planned, the detective testified.

"It occurred after a phone call was made," Stamper said later. "I don't know what was said."

Asked if the shooting was the result of recent content found on the phone, Stamper replied: "It could be, but I don't know that for a fact."

Both phones are being downloaded at a police forensics lab, he said.

When asked if he was aware of any prior issues, personal or professional, between the ex-sheriff and the judge, Stamper said he "heard things" regarding a lawsuit involving the sheriff's office.

Jeremy Bartley, right, lead counsel for former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines, who is accused of killing District Judge Kevin Mullins, speaks with reporters following Stines' arraignment at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Timothy D. Easley / AP

Stines had been deposed in a lawsuit filed by two women, one of whom alleged a deputy sheriff forced her to have sex inside Mullins' chambers for six months in exchange for staying out of jail. The suit accuses the now-former sheriff of "deliberate indifference in failing to adequately train and supervise" the deputy.

The now-former deputy sheriff, Ben Fields, pleaded guilty to raping the female prisoner while she was on home incarceration. He was sentenced this year to six months in jail followed by six and half years on probation for rape, sodomy, perjury and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, The Mountain Eagle reported. Three additional charges related to a second woman were dismissed because she is dead.

Stines fired Fields, his successor as Mullins' bailiff, for "conduct unbecoming" after the lawsuit was filed in 2022, The Courier Journal reported at the time.

Other details about the events before and after the judge's shooting death emerged during the hearing.

Police investigators found no weapon on Mullins or in his chambers, Stamper said.

On the day of the shooting, Mullins and Stines met for lunch with several other people at a restaurant near the courthouse in Whitesburg, the detective said.

"I was told that the judge made a statement to Mickey about, 'Do we need to meet private in my chambers?'" Stamper said, adding that he didn't know what it was about.

A handful of people were in a room next to Mullins' chambers when the shots rang out. Stines was in custody by the time he arrived at the courthouse, Stamper said.

"He was mostly calm, I thought," Stamper said. "I talked to him but he didn't say nothing about why this had happened. But he was calm. … Basically all he said was 'treat me fair.'"

Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines wipes his eyes as he listens to testimony during his arraignment at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Stines is accused in the shooting death of Ky. District Judge Kevin Mullins. Timothy D. Easley / AP

At the end of the hearing, Judge Rupert Wilhoit III determined probable cause exists to believe Stines committed the crime, allowing the case to go to a grand jury to decide whether to indict Stines.

Stines' defense team said they left the hearing with more questions than answers and said they are conducting their own "parallel investigation" of the case.

If convicted of murder, Stines could serve 20 years to life in prison. Since he's accused of killing a public official, he could potentially face the death penalty.