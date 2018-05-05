Tighter security measures expected for Kentucky Derby 2018

Those joining the festivities at Churchill Downs on Saturday will experience tighter security measures at the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Organizers said everyone in attendance will be required to walk through a metal detector before entering Derby Week events.

CBS Louisville affiliate WLKY reports more uniformed police officers are expected to be in attendance Saturday along with the Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT Team. The department said the heavy police presence is also part of the new plan to keep attendees safe.

Ahead of the event, organizers released a list of prohibited items and encouraged attendees to keep these items in their vehicles or discard them. "There is no re-entry after exiting the facility; patrons are not permitted to leave Churchill Downs and return on the same ticket. Re-admittance will be allowed only in case of emergency," organizers said in a statement.

Permitted items:

Food items in clear plastic bags (maximum size 18" X 18")

Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18" X 18") Water and soft drinks – plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)

Purses, but none larger than 12" in any dimension (subject to search)

Baby/diaper bags – only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)

Small cameras (none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6" or more)

Binoculars

Sunscreen (non-glass containers)

Small personal music systems, radios, televisions

Cellular phones, smartphones and tablets

Seat cushions smaller than 15"X15" with metal arms, backs, zippers, pockets or flaps

Strollers if they are carrying a child

Chairs (permitted at the Infield Gate)

Blankets, tarpaulins (permitted at Infield and Paddock Gates)

Banned items: