CBS/AP May 5, 2018, 7:18 PM

Justify wins 2018 Kentucky Derby

Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, leading the pack of 20 horses through the mud at Churchill Downs. The 2-year-old colt was the favorite going into the race. His trainer Bob Baffert has now won his fifth Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Mike Smith, 52, earned his second Derby victory, managing to pull it off with only a few specks of mud on his white and green silks. Justify, the 5-2 favorite in the field of 20, ran 1¼ miles in 2:04.20.

Good Magic finished second and Audible was another head back in third.

This story is developing check back for updates.

