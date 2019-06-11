Judge declares mistrial on 8 remaining charges against Kellen Winslow Jr.

A California judge has declared a mistrial on remaining counts against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after the jury that earlier convicted him of raping a homeless woman remained deadlocked on other charges. The San Diego County Superior Court judge on Tuesday also denied a defense motion to dismiss the undecided allegations involving the alleged rapes of a hitchhiker and an unconscious teen.

On Monday, the jurors convicted Winslow of raping a 58-year-old woman and told the court they were deadlocked on the other charges. Jurors also found Winslow guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women.

The judge ordered them to return to deliberations, but the panel quickly informed the court Tuesday it was hopelessly deadlocked.

The 12 total charges relate to five different alleged victims, all of whom testified during the trial. Defense attorneys attacked the accusers' credibility, noting inconsistencies in their stories. Prosecutors say the crux of their testimonies remained unchanged.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Famer and former San Diego Chargers player Kellen Winslow. Prosecutors believe he felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.

Winslow has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.