Keith Urban to headline new CBS singing competition series "The Road" this fall

Grammy-winning artist Keith Urban is coming to a screen near you this fall as headliner of "The Road," CBS' new singing competition series, "CBS Mornings" exclusively revealed on Tuesday morning. The new series from executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger and David Glasser will showcase Urban and Shelton's quest to find the next big music star.

Fans will enjoy Urban favorites as the country superstar performs songs, including his current single "Straight Line" from his album "High," as well as some of his other biggest hits at special performances throughout America.

The twist: A slate of emerging artists will be his opening acts.

After watching the emerging artists perform, audience members will be able to influence which musicians will continue on the road with the star to the next city. "The Road" will give viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look of the magic and chaos of being a touring musician.

"I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So, I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment, to find out if they are artists," Urban said in a news release.

"Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd. For me, touring has always been my first love. It's where the rubber meets the road. But it's the only road to take if you want to be a performer," he added.

In November, when the series was first announced, Shelton said he was excited about the concept and docu-follow format.

"I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform," Shelton said in a news release at the time.

"The Road" schedule

The new singing competition series, "The Road" on CBS is set to premiere in fall 2025. CBS

Here's a schedule, released by CBS, of "The Road" performances by Urban and emerging musicians:

Sunday, March 2 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas

Wednesday, March 5 - The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas

Sunday, March 9 - Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 12 - Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Monday, March 24 - Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tennessee

Friday, March 28 - Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee

Wednesday, April 2 - Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets to special performances on the road with Urban will be free, allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here to learn more.